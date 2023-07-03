Israel stops Al-Aqsa restoration works

Israeli occupation authorities have warned officials at Al-Aqsa Mosque against undertaking any restoration work inside the holy compound, the Palestinian Information Centre reported today.

Israeli police prevented the Al-Aqsa Reconstruction Committee from entering the mosque and carrying out work yesterday evening.

Israel is deliberately preventing the restoration works at the mosque in conjunction with the continuation of its excavations under the holy site and its surroundings in an effort to cause the buildings to collapse, observers have warned.

Israeli excavations have recently caused the collapse of retaining walls and floors in houses in Jerusalem's neighborhoods.

