Israel bans Aqsa Mosque preacher from traveling

Israel's occupation authorities have banned the preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, from traveling following a foreign tour he recently made.

Citing local sources, Palestinian news outlets reported that a force from the Israeli intelligence stormed Sheikh Sabri's house and handed him a travel ban that will remain in effect for a month and is subject to renewal.

The Shehab News Agency quoted Sabri saying that the Israeli occupation spoils the joy of Eid for Palestinians stationed in Al-Aqsa – the mourabitoun – to protect it from Israeli settler attacks.

Sabri added that Israel continues to harass and pursue the people of Jerusalem and mourabitoun through deportations and arrests, in addition to the restrictions imposed in the occupied Old City and other parts of Jerusalem.

