Jordan calls for 'immediate action' to halt Israeli military operation in Jenin

Jordan called on Monday for immediate action by the international community to halt the Israeli military operation in the Palestinian city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank. Six Palestinians were killed by the Israeli army earlier today, including five in Jenin, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Twenty-seven Palestinians were wounded.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman in Amman, Sinan Al-Majali, condemned the Israeli offensive strongly, saying that the escalation "constitutes a violation of international humanitarian law and obligations of the [Israeli] occupation."

Al-Majali called for immediate and effective action by the international community to stop the Israeli assault and provide protection for Palestinians across the occupied territories.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns. More than 180 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year. At least 25 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

