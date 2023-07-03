Portuguese / Spanish / English

Somalia refugees in Yemen struggle in harsh conditions

July 3, 2023 at 1:44 pm | Published in: Africa, Middle East, News, Somalia, Yemen
Somalis, fled from the war, live at makeshift tents of Ajlaniye Refugee Camp in Hadramut City, Yemen on July 02, 2023. [Ali Ebubekir Tokcan - Anadolu Agency]
Somali refugees, who fled the war at home and sought refuge in Yemen, are struggling to survive under very difficult conditions, Anadolu Agency reports.

These refugees lack access to clean water, toilets and proper shelter in the Al-Ajlaniya Refugee Camp in Yemen's Hadhramaut Governorate.

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with Al-Shabaab fighting the government and the African Union mission in the country since 2007.

The Al-Shabaab and the Daesh terrorist groups continue to threaten the safety of Somalis.

