Portuguese / Spanish / English

Will UK-Israel trade deal include goods from illegal settlements?

The UK and Israel are upgrading their free trade agreement (FTA) and although the UK government recognises that Israeli settlements are illegal, some British politicians suggest there could be a loophole for trading goods made on illegally occupied Palestinian land.
July 3, 2023 at 12:11 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Israel, Middle East, Palestine, UK, Videos & Photo Stories
July 3, 2023 at 12:11 pm

READ: Spain rejects Israel settlement expansion, condemns settlers' violence

Categories
Europe & RussiaIsraelMiddle EastPalestineUKVideos & Photo Stories
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments