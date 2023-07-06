Germany, Morocco stress UN key to Western Sahara solution

Germany and Morocco reiterated the need for an UN-backed diplomatic solution, Thursday, to the West Sahara conflict, Anadolu Agency reports.

"We know that the Western Sahara question is particularly central to them (Morocco). So, you know our long-standing support for the process led by the United Nations. It is the most promising path to a fair, pragmatic, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution," German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, said at a news conference in Berlin with her Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita.

She added that Morocco's autonomy plan for the Sahara region, presented in 2007, could be a good basis for a solution accepted by all parties to the conflict.

The remarks were partially echoed by her Moroccan colleague who said his country was cooperating with the UN to find a solution to the issue.

"We are working to find a solution within the framework of the United Nations and together we support the efforts of Special Envoy, Staffan de Mistura," said Bourita.

"Morocco is striving for a solution to this issue within the framework of the autonomy project that Morocco has presented. We are working with Mr. (Steffan) de Mistura, with the United Nations as a whole, to find a solution to this regional conflict that has now unnecessarily dragged on for 40 years," he added.

Germany mended fences with Morocco last year, after angering Rabat when Berlin criticised American-backed Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara.

Germany had lambasted former US President Donald Trump's recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara region, a stance Rabat termed as "unfriendly".

The desert region has been claimed by Morocco and the Indigenous Sahrawi family, led by the Polisario Front and backed by Algeria.

Polisario is fighting for an independence referendum and has the support of the UN.​​​​​​​

