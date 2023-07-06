Israel committed a massacre in Jenin: Palestinian Federation of Latin America says

The Palestinian Federation of Latin America (UPAL) yesterday strongly condemned the Israeli occupation's aggression on Jenin, which left a dozen Palestinians dead and displaced nearly 4,000, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

In a statement UPAL said: "The Israeli attack aimed to eliminate the Palestinian resistance, which heroically defended themselves with their voices, stones, lives, and hand-made weapons in the face of the Israeli warplanes and artillery."

"The Israeli occupation has committed a massacre amid the total silence of the international community."

UPAL called on the Palestinian masses to continue confronting the Israeli occupation forces and settlers.

UPAL Vice President Jihad Youssef called on the free world to take practical measures against Israel, including withdrawing ambassadors and boycotting the apartheid state.

Earlier this week, the Israeli occupation launched a two-day ground-and-air attack on the Jenin refugee camp, killing 12 people, including five children, and injuring more than 120 others.

