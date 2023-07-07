Turkish envoy lauds restoring diplomatic ties with Egypt

The newly appointed Turkish Ambassador to Egypt, Salih Mutlu Sen, hailed the restoration of diplomatic ties between Ankara and Cairo saying time has come for the two peoples to reunite after a decade-long separation, Anadolu reported.

On Tuesday, Egypt and Turkiye appointed ambassadors to each other's capitals for the first time in ten years, restoring normal diplomatic relations.

Amr Elhamamy was appointed Egypt's ambassador in Ankara while Turkiye appointed Sen to the post in Cairo.

In an interview with Anadolu, Sen said the exchange of ambassadors between Ankara and Cairo is an "important turning point" for the peoples of the two countries, who shared history for more than a thousand years.

He pointed out that the diplomatic relations between the two countries were never completely severed, but had been downgraded to the level of charge d'affaires.

"Time has come, in this new phase, after 10 years, for the two brotherly peoples to meet, embrace, support each other, and show solidarity in all fields," he added.

