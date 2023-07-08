Hamas thanks Saudi for hosting Hajj for families of Palestine martyrs, prisoners

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas on Friday thanked Saudi Arabia for hosting the Hajj pilgrimage for families of Palestinian martyrs and prisoners.

"We express our thanks and appreciation for the Arabian Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, leadership and people, for hosting the Hajj pilgrimage for the families of Palestinian martyrs and prisoners," Hamas expressed in a statement sent to the media on Friday.

Hamas added: "We highly appreciate the gift of the Custodian of the Two Holy Sanctuaries, which reflected the genuine support of Saudi Arabia for the Palestinian people."

Saudi Arabia hosted the Hajj pilgrimage for the families of Palestinian martyrs and prisoners at the expense of the Saudi Royal Court. Hamas leadership and senior Fatah officials, including Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, performed the Hajj this year.

Both sides met with Saudi leadership but did not meet each other during or after the Hajj.

