Algeria welcomes 'positive dynamic' of Arab-Iran relations

Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf has conveyed President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's support for the "positive movement" in Arab-Iranian relations.

This came in his meeting with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi on Saturday in Tehran, the Algerian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement said President Raisi said he was looking to "intensify communication and work with Algeria to embody their common desire and mutual ambition to upgrade economic cooperation between the two countries to the level of distinguished political relations."

Raisi also extended an "invitation to Tebboune to visit Iran as soon as possible."

On 10 March, Saudi Arabia and Iran resumed diplomatic relations, following Chinese-brokered talks in Beijing.

Attaf met with his Iranian counterpart, Hussein Amir Abdollahian, and discussed bilateral relations and future cooperation as well as regional and international developments.

The statement said the two ministers agreed to start the necessary preparations for holding the third session of the Higher Joint Committee, and to activate other mechanisms of bilateral cooperation.

They also discussed prominent issues such as the current crisis in international relations and issues of decolonisation, especially in Palestine and the Western Sahara, and the crises in Yemen, Libya and Sudan, according to the statement.

