Egypt to host Sudan summit to discuss ending conflict

Egypt said on Sunday that it will host the Sudan Neighbouring Countries Summit on Thursday to seek ways to end the current conflict, the presidency in Cairo said on Facebook.

According to the official statement, the summit will look at ways to end the conflict between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces in a peaceful manner, not least because of its negative repercussions on neighbouring countries. This will be done in coordination with other regional and international tracks.

"This reflects President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's keenness to formulate a common vision for the countries neighbouring Sudan," said the Egyptian presidency, "and to take steps to resolve the crisis and stop the bloodshed of the Sudanese people, spare them the negative effects they are exposed to, preserve the Sudanese state and its capabilities, and limit the continuation of the grave effects of the crisis on neighbouring countries and the security and stability of the region as a whole."

The army and the RSF militia have been fighting since 15 April. Both have breached a series of truces that failed to put an end to the conflict which has killed 3,000 people, most of whom were civilians. More than 2.8 million have been displaced internally and outside Sudan, according to the Ministry of Health in Khartoum and the UN.

