Hamas' Meshaal holds meetings in Algeria

Head of Hamas' Political Bureau Abroad, Khaled Meshaal, carried out a series of political and media meetings during a three-day visit to Algeria, Quds Press reported yesterday.

Meshaal visited the office of the National Liberation Front, where he met with the Secretary-General Abu Fadl Baaji and senior members of the party.

The Hamas leader also met with Secretary-General of the Algerian Ennahda Movement, Mohammad Douibi, and other senior members at the movement.

He also spoke to the media about the latest developments about the Palestinian cause.

On Friday, he met with a group of prominent Algerian scholars and attended the large popular gathering organised by the Movement of Society for Peace to commemorate the death anniviersary of its founder Mahfoud Nahnah.

