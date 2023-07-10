Israel president slams rising attacks against Christians as a 'true disgrace'

Israeli President Isaac Herzog yesterday condemned the recent attacks against Christians as a "true disgrace".

"I utterly condemn violence, in all its forms, directed by a small and extreme group, towards the holy places of the Christian faith, and against Christian clergy in Israel," stated Herzog.

"This includes spitting, and the desecration of graves and churches," added the president who noted the increase of attacks "in the last weeks and months especially."

Herzog affirmed he is working with Israeli law enforcement officials to "bring an end to this disturbing reality, which is perverse evil and an utter disgrace for us as a society and a country. The state of Israel is committed to putting an end to this phenomenon," he added.

According to the Times of Israel, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen is scheduled to visit the Vatican this week; however, it is yet to be confirmed whether he will meet with Pope Francis.

It comes after the Vatican's custodian of the Holy Land, Father Francesco Patton, blamed Israel's politicians for the rise in anti-Christian attacks by Jewish settlers.

Since Israel's new government, the most right-wing in the country's history, came to power in January, attacks against Christians in Jerusalem have reportedly become more violent and common.

Last month, an Israeli settler smashed the stained-glass window of the room believed by Christians to have hosted the Last Supper in Jerusalem, known as the Cenacle.

Earlier this year, Israeli occupation forces attacked Christians during Holy Saturday commemorations.

Israeli settlers also stormed the Church of the Flagellation in the Old City of occupied Jerusalem and tried to set it on fire.

In a previous warning about the attacks on Christians in Palestine, Patton said that they face the "threat of extinction" from "radical" Israeli groups. Church leaders have repeatedly urged the Israeli occupation authorities to put an end to the "hate crimes", but no action has been taken.

