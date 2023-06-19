Israel settler smashes stained-glass windows of Christian site

An Israeli settler smashed the stained-glass windows of the room believed by Christians to have hosted the Last Supper in Jerusalem, known as the Cenacle.

The Israeli suspect, whose name has not been made public, threw the stones directly towards the building's windows on Thursday, smashing them. He was detained by a security guard and taken for questioning.

According to Haaretz, he was brought before a Magistrate's Court judge the following day, and denied that he had thrown the stones despite being present on site. However, a police officer presented evidence of the crime refuting the claim.

Despite the documentation proving the Israeli suspect's crime, he was released after being banned from Jerusalem's Old City for 30 days.

The punishment issued to the Israeli settlers and soldiers is far more lenient than those handed down to Palestinians, including minors convicted of throwing stones. Even if no harm or damage is caused, Palestinians face penalties of up to 20 years in prison.

Since Israel's new government, the most right-wing in the country's history, came to power, attacks against Christians in Jerusalem have reportedly become more violent and common.

Earlier this year, Israeli occupation forces attacked Christian Palestinians during Holy Saturday commemorations. This comes amidst Israeli government-imposed restrictions on visits by Christians to Jerusalem's Church of Holy Sepulchre.

Israeli settlers also stormed the Church of the Flagellation in the Old City of occupied Jerusalem and tried to set it on fire.

Church leaders have repeatedly urged the Israeli occupation authorities to put an end to the "hate crimes", but nothing has yet happened.

