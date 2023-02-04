Portuguese / Spanish / English

Latin patriarch of Jerusalem condemns 'hate crimes' against Christians

February 4, 2023 at 2:00 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Extremist Israeli settler attacks the Prison of Christ chapel in occupied Old City of East Jerusalem on 2 February 2023
 February 4, 2023 at 2:00 pm

Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, on Friday condemned the "dangerous hate crimes and sabotage" against Christian sites in occupied East Jerusalem, a statement announced.

Pizzaballa shared in a statement that a Jewish US citizen broke into the Church of the Flagellation on the Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem's Old City and vandalised a statue of Jesus.

He also confirmed that the incident was the fifth in just a few weeks, noting that tourists were attacked by a Jewish group last week, turning the area into "a battlefield".

READ: Hamas condemns Israel settler attack on Jerusalem church 

"Two weeks ago, a Christian cemetery in Jerusalem was vandalised, and writings calling for death to Christians were written on the walls of one of the monasteries in the Armenian quarter," explained Pizzaballa.

He added: "We are following with serious concern, and we strongly condemn the increasing acts of hate and violence against the Christian community in Israel."

Church leaders have repeatedly urged the Israeli occupation authorities to put an end to the "hate crimes", but nothing has yet happened.

WATCH: Settlers storm Jerusalem church break effigy of Christ

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
International perspectives on apartheid and decolonization in Palestine
Show Comments