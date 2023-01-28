Israel settlers attack Armenian restaurant in Jerusalem

Israeli settlers on Thursday evening attacked an Armenian restaurant near the New Gate in the Christian Quarter of the occupied city of Jerusalem, local sources told Wafa News Agency.

The radical settlers attacked a group of diners, mostly Armenians, who were enjoying their meals at the Taboon Wine Bar.

Video footage posted by Wafa News Agency showed the extremist Jewish settlers hurling chairs at the restaurant and diners.

On Friday afternoon, Latin Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa visited the restaurant owners and adjacent shopkeepers, whose businesses were the target of attacks, in a show of solidarity by the church.

This came just one day after a number of extremist Jewish settlers cursed Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and chanted "death to Arabs" near Damascus Gate in occupied Jerusalem.

