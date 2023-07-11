Latest News
Calls to rescue migrants after Tunisia transfers them to Libya, Algeria borders
Israel: Protesters storm Knesset ahead of vote on judicial overhaul package
Activists hail the launch of Handala boat to break Gaza siege
Shtayyeh: 'Israel must return our money without extortion, conditions'
Palestinian population rises to 14.5m
Egypt court reverses asset freeze for son of Mubarak-era minister
Fatah says it rejects security measures disguised as economic support
Sudan witnessing 'most brutal' civil war: UN emergency relief coordinator
Smotrich: Biden has the right to criticise, we have the right to defend ourselves
Lavrov says Russia, Gulf Council able to promote 'mutually beneficial partnership'
Quran burned, thrown in front of mosque in Germany
Saudi Arabia, France sign MoU in energy
Regional leaders meet in Ethiopia to discuss Sudan peace prospects
Transfer of 1.1m barrels of oil from decaying Yemen tanker to start early next week: UN
Kuwait draft budget estimates $22.2bn deficit
