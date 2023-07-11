Egypt court reverses asset freeze for son of Mubarak-era minister

An Egyptian court accepted an appeal filed by the son of Mubarak-era Information Minister Safwat Al-Sharif, reversing a freeze on his assets.

Local media reported that the Cairo Economic Court accepted Mohamed Safwat's appeal against the 2015 asset freeze court ruling.

The late Safwat Sharif served as information minister, speaker of the Shura Council and secretary general of the ruling National Democratic Party under Hosni Mubarak, the Egyptian president who was toppled in a popular uprising in 2011 after ruling the country for 30 years.

Egyptian courts convicted Safwat Sharif of illicit gain, ordered him to pay 99 million Egyptian pounds ($4.2 million), his son was also ordered to pay the same amount. His brother was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Sharif died of leukemia in 2021.

