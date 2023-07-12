Israel minister accuses Biden of fuelling anti-government protests

Israeli Diaspora Affairs and Social Equality Minister Amichai Chikli yesterday accused US President Joe Biden of fuelling anti-government demonstrations in Israel.

In an interview on Sunday with CNN, Biden criticised the Israeli government and plans to overhaul the judiciary.

Referring to the stalled talks with the opposition, Chikli said that there is no need to return to the residence of the Israeli president for further negotiations on the judicial overhaul plan.

"Going to the President's Residence today for talks is irrelevant, today's bills are not far-reaching and there is no need for that," he said.

"We are in the most elitist protest in Israel's history. Our challenge now is less the police, but that people will pay a price," he said, threatening legal procedures against the protesters.

