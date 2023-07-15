Algeria detains 28-person Morocco smuggling network

The Algerian Gendarmerie Nationale on Friday detained a network of 28 Moroccans and four Algerians who arranged secret immigration trips to Spain, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported.

In a statement, the Gendarmerie Nationale in the governorate of Wahran disclosed that it: "Dismantled an international criminal network specialised in planning and organising secret voyages setting off from Morocco to Spain, passing through Algeria."

The detention of this network came after intelligence efforts related to the smuggling of immigrants to Spain were intensified.

According to the statement, the network comprises 32 people, including 28 Moroccans and four Algerians. The gendarme seized a boat, four tourist cars, a large sum of Algerian, Moroccan, Euro and Turkish cash, passports and mobile phones.

The group collect people who want to immigrate to Europe from certain areas in the country. They then prepare to smuggle them via sea.

The detainees are expected to be sentenced for international human trafficking and money laundering and receive high prison terms, potentially reaching 20 years.

