Egypt: Mother kills her 3 children after dispute with her ex-husband

An Egyptian woman killed her three children as an act of revenge against her ex-husband because of a custody dispute.

In an incident that shook Egypt, the mother admitted that she had put poison in her children's meal until they died. She then informed the police that her children had ingested the poisonous pills by mistake.

After investigating the ambiguous circumstances, police found the mother's statement was incorrect and that she was behind the deaths.

After questioning the suspect, it was revealed that she was in constant disagreements with her husband and that she filed for a divorce. He had then requested custody of the children.

The mother later confessed to committing the crime and explained that she had killed the children in retaliation against her husband.

On Sunday, the Public Prosecution in Sohag city ordered the detention of the accused, S.F.A, for four days pending investigation on charges of killing her three children, six-year-old A.H, eight-year-old R.H. and ten-year-old B.H due to differences between her and her ex-husband, the father of the children.

