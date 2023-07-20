Unemployment among Palestinian refugees in Lebanonrises to 80%

Palestinian rights activist Hassan al Saida has warned of disastrous consequences of high the unemployment rate among Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, Quds Press reported yesterday.

Al Saida said that unemployment rate among the Palestinian refugees in Lebanon is currently between 80 and 90 per cent.

This, he explained, means that they live in abject poverty, noting that this will lead to despair and lack of hope mainly among the young refugees.

"The Palestinian refugees in Lebanon are experiencing the worst economic conditions in decades," the rights activist told Quds Press, warning that the lack of potential solutions for this problem might push young refugees to migrate to Europe.

A previous UN document stated that 93 per cent of Palestine refugees in Lebanon are suffering from abject poverty, Quds Press said.

According to UN records, there are about 200,000 Palestinian refugees living in 12 refugee camps in Lebanon. They have been deprived of practicing more than 70 important professions including medicine, engineering, etc…

