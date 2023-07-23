Iran summons Danish envoy over desecration of Muslim holy book in Copenhagen

Iran on Saturday summoned Denmark's ambassador to Tehran over the most recent Quran burning in the country, local media reported, Anadolu reports.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned Jesper Vahr and conveyed Tehran's objections to the desecration of the Muslim holy book in Danish capital of Copenhagen.

A ministry official emphasized that the act of burning sacred texts "can never be justified under the pretext of freedom of expression."

It called for accountability for both the perpetrators and governments allowing such actions to take place.​​​​​​​

"We believe that if the Danish government had acted responsibly and effectively in the face of insults to Islamic sanctities, we would not have witnessed such an offensive act today," the official said.

Vahr expressed regret over the incident and pointed out that Denmark's foreign minister had condemned the desecration of the Quran.

The ambassador said disrespect for other religions was "shameful" and that the Danish government had disassociated itself from such provocative actions aimed at creating divisions.

He vowed to swiftly convey Iran's message of protest to officials in Copenhagen.

Members of the anti-Islamic and ultra-nationalist "Danske Patrioter (Danish Patriots)" marginal group in Denmark, which had previously attacked the Turkish flag and the Quran in front of the Turkish Embassy in Copenhagen, burned the Quran under police protection in front of the Iraqi Embassy in the Danish capital on Friday.

