Algeria warns of severe heatwave 

The Algerian National Meteorological Office has warned of a heatwave that could affect 13 provinces in the north of the country with temperatures reaching 48 degrees Celsius, Anadolu news agency reported.

The weather alert level was raised from orange to red, noting that the provinces will experience severe weather conditions characterised by very high temperatures. The heatwave is expected to end on Sunday evening.

According to the meteorological office, the orange alert indicates the possibility of a "very dangerous" phenomenon, while the red colour indicates the possibility of an exceptionally severe phenomenon.

For weeks, a majority of Algerian provinces have been experiencing temperatures as high as 50 degrees.

Coinciding with the heatwave, electricity consumption recorded the highest level in the country's history last Thursday.

According to the state electricity and gas company, Sonelgaz, the country's electricity consumption on that day reached 18,572 megawatts, up from 18,377 on 11 July, the day of the previous heatwave. Official data from the Ministry of Energy indicate that the country's electricity production exceeds 24,000 megawatts per day.

