Attacks on Quran continue in Denmark

Attacks against the Holy Quran persist in Denmark's capital, Copenhagen, as members of the marginalised group, Danish Patriots, known for their anti-Islamic and ultra-nationalist stance, burned two copies of the Quran on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The incidents took place in front of the Iranian Embassy and, later, in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen.

The group's members chanted slogans insulting Islam and showed disrespect by stepping on the Iranian flag and the Quran, which they threw on the ground before setting them on fire.

They live-streamed the offensive moments on their social media accounts.

The Danish Patriots claimed that their actions were a response to Iran's announcement of arresting and prosecuting members of their group and supporters.

The group members then came in front of the Iraqi Embassy, where they burned the Iraqi flag and the Quran again. The group, which opened an anti-Islamic banner, continued its insulting rhetoric against Islam here, as well.

The incidents were closely monitored by journalists and took place under heavy security measures by the police.

The group, which burned the Quran in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen on Saturday, had previously insulted Islam by attacking the Turkish flag and the Quran in front of the Turkish Embassy in Copenhagen.

Denmark condemned, on Saturday, the burning of Quran.

