Hezbollah: If Israel is behind Quran burnings we need 'strong popular' positions

If Israel's Mossad intelligence agency is behind the burning of the Quran, then there needs to be "strong popular and official positions" to stand against it, the Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah group, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, has said.

In statements reported by Al-Mayadeen TV, Nasrallah said that if the Mossad was actually involved in the Quran burnings in Sweden, then there is the risk of facing a "movement that will continue which needs strong popular and official positions."

Quran burnings: Free speech or hate speech?

Nasrallah called for severing diplomatic ties with Sweden and not to be "deceived by apologies."

He added that Iraq's summoning of the Iraqi Chargé d'Affaires from Sweden was the most significant response at the official level, warning that Sweden's continuation of this approach would classify it as a "country fighting Islam and Muslims, according to Islamic law."

No "individual initiatives outside official directives" should be taken, he added, as they may harm the "course of confrontation."

"Together, we can keep pace with this battle and reach the day when we prevent any insult to our symbols and sanctities," he added.

On Thursday, Sweden again allowed extremists to desecrate the Holy Quran, sparking a new wave of anger in the Arab and Islamic world, expressed in official condemnations and summons of Stockholm's ambassadors.

Hamas: 'Swedish permission to burn Quran spreading hatred'