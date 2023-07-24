Islamic Jihad will not attend meeting of Palestinian factions in Cairo

Protesting against political detention, Islamic Jihad in Palestine (IJP) has decided not to attend the planned meeting of Palestinian factions slated to take place at the end of the month in Cairo.

"We will not join the meeting for secretaries general of the Palestinian factions hosted by Egypt before the release of our brother fighters from the Palestinian Authority (PA) prisons," IJP's Secretary General Ziyad Al-NakhalaÂ said.

This came amidst a detention campaign carried out by the PA against Hamas and IJP members, as well as university students in the occupied West Bank.

On Monday night, the PA security forces raidedÂ JalazounÂ RefugeeÂ Camp in Nablus to detain Palestinian fighters, but they left without detaining anyone after a fierce exchange of fire with them.

Lawyers for Justice said that it has delt with more than 300 cases of political detention by the PA's security services, including 80 since the start of May.

The Committee of Palestinian Political Prisoners in the West Bank said that the PA has committed 411 violations against Palestinians in June.

Palestinian factions have said that they received an invitation for a meeting for the secretaries general of the Palestinian factions from Egypt.

The meeting, which will discuss the Palestinian situatiokin light of the Israeli occupation's planned to take place on 30 July.

