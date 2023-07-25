Danish diplomatic mission leaves Iraq after Qur'an desecration

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced yesterday that the Danish diplomatic mission in Baghdad left the country on Saturday, following the burning of a copy of the Holy Qur'an by a group of Danish right-wing extremists in Copenhagen. The announcement was made by ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahhaf without giving further details.

A Danish far-right anti-Islam group calling itself "Danske Patrioter" (Danish Patriots) burned a copy of the Holy Qur'an in front of the Iraqi Embassy in the Danish capital on Friday. The incident prompted demonstrations in Baghdad; hundreds of Iraqis tried to enter the fortified Green Zone in the capital to protest at the Danish Embassy.

Earlier on Monday, the same group burned another copy of the Qur'an in Copenhagen. Again, this was in front of the Iraqi Embassy. The same far-right extremists have previously desecrated the Holy Book and the Turkish flag in front of the Embassy of Turkiye in Copenhagen.

