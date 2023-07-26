Turkiye welcomes UN General Assembly's resolution deploring desecration of Holy Books

Turkiye welcomed the UN General Assembly's resolution that deplores all acts of violence against Holy Books as a violation of international law, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

"We welcome the decision of the UN General Assembly, which took place on 25 July, 2023, to consider any form of violence against sacred books as a violation of international law, and we are pleased that our country is also a co-sponsor of this resolution."

It added this resolution holds particular significance in light of recent incidents in Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands, where police protection was granted for the burning of copies of the holy Quran.

"These hate crimes that deeply offend billions of Muslims require the resolution and united action of the international community."

Turkiye will continue to fulfil its responsibilities in combating Islamophobia, it said.

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution Tuesday that deplores all acts of violence against Holy Books as a violation of international law.

It comes in the wake of multiple burnings and desecration of the holy Quran in European countries, including a recent Quran burning incident in front of a mosque in Sweden, drawing international outrage.

Muslim leaders and politicians have stressed that such desecration and provocations are not covered by freedom of expression laws.

The 193-member General Assembly adopted the resolution drafted by Morocco by consensus.

