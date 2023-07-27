Tunisia: MPs collect signatures to classify Ennahda as 'terrorist organisation'

A number of parliamentarians in Tunisia have been collecting signatures for a petition calling for the country's Ennahda Movement to be classified as a "terrorist organisation", allegedly in response to "popular demands". This was announced by Tariq Al-Mahdi MP on Wednesday.

Al-Mahdi told the official Tunisian radio that Ennahda has in recent years carried out deportations and appointments in official public institutions based on "favouritism", which negatively affected state institutions.

According to Fatima Al-Masdi MP, Ennahda should be closed down on "suspicion of foreign funding and external connections as well as its involvement in political assassinations." The petition, she said, "will be a gift to the Tunisian people on the 10th anniversary of the assassination of Mohamed Brahmi."

Parliamentary sources explained to the Arabi Post news site that the petition can be acted on if the Tunisian authorities want it to be, because parliament will not do anything without President Saied's approval. However, an unnamed MP from the People's Movement told the site that the parliamentarians behind the list only seek "media attention" and their efforts are "meaningless".

The Tunisian authorities launched an arrest campaign in February targeting the opponents of President Kais Saied, including Ennahda leader and Speaker of Parliament Rachid Ghannouchi.

