Tunisia Appeals Court postpones hearing case demanding release of political detainees

The Tunisian Court of Appeal has postponed the hearing of requests demanding the release of detainees accused of "conspiracy against state security" to 13 July, Tunisian lawyer, Samir Dilo said on Thursday, Anadolu news agency reported.

"The indictment chamber at the Court of Appeal in Tunis decided to postpone the consideration of requests for the release of political leaders detained in the conspiracy case, to a session on 13 July," Dilo, a member of the defence team representing the political detainees, posted on Facebook, without giving further details.

On 23 June, the Public Prosecution decided to appeal the investigating judge's decision to release the political opponent and a member of the National Salvation Front, Shaimaa Issa.

READ: Tunisia: locals and migrants clash in Sfax

Since last February, the Tunisian authorities launched a campaign of arrests targeting politicians, media figures, activists, judges and businessmen.

On 14 February, Tunisian President, Kais Saied, accused some of the detainees of "conspiring against state security" and causing the economic crises in the country.

The detainees included the head of the Ennahda Movement, Rachid Ghannouchi, the former Secretary-General of the Democratic Current, Ghazi Chaouachi and the Secretary-General of the Republican Party, Issam Chebbi.

In return, the Tunisian opposition accuses Saied of using the judiciary to prosecute those who reject exceptional measures he imposed on 25 July, 2021.

READ: Tunisia, Italy interior ministers discuss irregular immigration