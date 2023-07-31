Flight instructor, aviation student killed in plane crash in Iran 

A flight instructor and an aviation student were killed when their plane crashed on the outskirts of the Iranian capital Tehran today, state media reported.

The Tecnam plane crashed in Karaj, the capital of northwestern Alborz province, 48 kilometres west of Tehran.

The instructor was identified as Navid Arabi Moghadam and the student as Amirhossein Mahmoudi.

The incident occurred around 5:45am local time (02:15 GMT) at Payam International Airport, which serves as a cargo airport and technical training centre.

The airport authorities said an investigation into the incident has been ordered, though preliminary reports attributed it to a technical glitch.

Iran has seen many plane crashes in recent years, including military jets, due to an aging fleet.

