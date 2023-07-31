Latest News
No Palestine concessions to secure deal on Saudi ties, Israel Minister says
Sudan extends airspace closure until 15 August
UNICEF, Netflix to establish youth centre for quake victims in Turkiye
Israel: opposition leader demands reform freeze to allow return to negotiations
Conquering North Channel: Young Turkish swimmer takes on one of the world's toughest crossings
Russia to supply nuclear fuel to Bangladesh power plant in September
Fatah officer killed in Lebanon refugee camp
Death toll from clashes at Palestine refugee camp in Lebanon rises to 9
Stanford expert challenging Eurocentric narrative of psychology finds inspiration in Turkiye
EU: Irregular arrivals up 10% in first half of 2023
French-Congolese hip hop artist cancels concert in Tunisia over rights abuses of black African migrants
Lebanon closes entrances to Ain Al-Hilweh camp
Iran threatens to exploit contested Gulf gas field
Iran agents attempted to lure Israelis to obtain intelligence
Lebanon: interim central bank governor urges reform
