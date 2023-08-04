Portuguese / English

About 3,600 nests of loggerhead turtles found in Turkiye Mediterranean province of Antalya

August 4, 2023 at 2:31 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, News, Turkey
Hacettepe University Lecturer and President of Ecological Research Association (EKAD) Dr. Ali Fuat Canbolat and his team research the loggerhead sea turtle nesting areas in the Mediterranean region, Belek, Antalya, Turkiye on August 03, 2023. [Süleyman Elçin - Anadolu Agency]
Hacettepe University Lecturer and President of Ecological Research Association (EKAD) Dr. Ali Fuat Canbolat and his team research the loggerhead sea turtle nesting areas in the Mediterranean region, Belek, Antalya, Turkiye on August 03, 2023. [Süleyman Elçin - Anadolu Agency]
 August 4, 2023 at 2:31 pm

About 3,600 nests of loggerhead turtles, also known as Caretta caretta, were found in Turkiye's Mediterranean coastal province of Antalya, Anadolu Agency reports.

Some 2,000 of the nests were found in the Belek district and 1,600 others in the Kiziliot district of Antalya, one of Europe's largest Caretta caretta nesting areas.

From the eggs that the turtles buried under the sand as of May, offspring began hatching.

The offspring of Caretta carettas, which are among the animals at risk of extinction in the world, came out of their eggs and reached the blue waters after a difficult journey.

They are threatened by predators such as foxes, dogs, seagulls and crabs on this challenging journey, as well as by the garbage and plastics left by people on the beach.

READ: From kofte to sarma, Iraqi chef offers Turkiye cuisine to locals

Categories
Europe & RussiaNewsTurkey
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments