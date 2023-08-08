Football star Mohamed Salah isn't heading for Saudi

Liverpool football player Mohamed Salah will not be transferred to the Saudi club Al-Ittihad, according to the Egyptian player's agent Rami Abbas.

"If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn't have renewed the contract last summer. Mohamed remains committed to LFC," Abbas wrote on Twitter yesterday after recent reports in the Saudi press that Al-Ittihad had offered the Egyptian international €180 million ($198 million) for two seasons, in addition to the £60 million ($77 million) that his club, Liverpool, would receive.

The Egyptian football star has a contract with Liverpool that is valid until 2025; and is currently preparing for the start of the English Premier League season.

Liverpool will not participate in the Champions League this season because it failed to qualify last season.

