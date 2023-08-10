Barca legend Iniesta signs for UAE side Emirates Club

Former Barcelona midfielder and Spain international, Andre Iniesta, has agreed to join UAE Pro League side Emirates Club on a one-year deal with the option of another year.

The 39-year-old player left Japanese club Vissel Kobe half-way through the J-League season last month, having ended an illustrious 22-year career at Barca, winning 32 trophies including nine league titles and four Champions League. Iniesta also scored the winning goal for Spain in the 2010 World Cup final and played a key role in the country's two Euro titles in 2008 and 2012.

Confirming the news, the Ras Al-Khaimah-based club, who joined the ranks of the UAE top flight last season, posted "Welcome Iniesta" on social media along with footage of the footballer in the country with his family where he met club officials. Iniesta on his official Twitter account also posted a clip of him in his new kit with the caption "New club. New challenge."

Nuevo club. Nuevo reto. La misma ilusión de siempre. New club. New challenge. The same enthusiasm as always. Vamos @Emirates_FC!!⚽️🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/qs2aQWUaIO — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) August 9, 2023

READ: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp urges FIFA to intervene against Saudi Pro League

Yesterday Iniesta was introduced to the media and supporters at the InterContinental Hotel in Mina Al-Arab, and said: "I'm very happy to be with you today. I'm very glad to make the acquaintance of [club chairman] Mr Yousef Abdullah Al Batran and his team; they showed me the project for the future and I'm very happy to be part of it."

"I like to thank all my friends, family and my team who are with me. This adventure is very important for me, this challenge after many years with Barcelona in Europe and after that I left to Japan. But today I am here with you."

"It's a memorable moment for me and my family. We're looking forward to living here. I will do all my best with my teammates to play good football and to get good results," he added.

Iniesta becomes the latest big name in European football to sign for a club in the Gulf region, where Saudi Arabia has been recently sweeping up several high-profile players, most notably Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane.

READ: Saudi spending has 'changed football transfer market' says Pep Guardiola