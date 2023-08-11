China and Saudi Arabia to power green hydrogen project with 2.2 GW of solar energy

China's energy company, Sungrow, said this week that it will provide its inverter skid technology and 1+X modular inverter solution for a 2.2 Gigawatt (GW) solar plant that Neom Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC) is building in Oxagon. The project site is in a port area close to the futuristic Neom City project, Reuters reports.

According to the report, the solar plant will be the largest Photovoltaics (PV) array in the Middle East. It will power $8.7 billion green hydrogen plant that NGHC is also building in Oxagon.

"NGHC will produce carbon-free hydrogen using solely renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power to produce up to 600 tonnes per day of carbon-free hydrogen by the end of 2026," Sungrow said.

