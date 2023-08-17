Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Jordan downs drone loaded with explosives coming from Syria

August 17, 2023 at 9:34 am

A drone helicopter is seen after it was downed in Ayn Issa, Syria on November 02, 2019 [SYRIAN NATIONAL ARMY / HANDOUT/Anadolu Agency]

The Jordanian army yesterday shot down a drone carrying explosive materials coming from Syria, Jordan’s Petra News Agency reported.

According to an army statement, “border guards, in coordination with the Drug Control Department, detected a drone attempting to illegally cross the border from Syrian territory, and [the drone] was shot down in Jordanian territory.”

The statement said the drone was carrying TNT-type explosive materials.

On 13 August, the Jordanian Armed Forces announced the downing of a drone loaded with narcotics coming from Syria.

For years, Jordan has been dealing with the smuggling of illegal drugs and contraband from Syria.

Last month, Jordanian security officials met with their counterparts in Syria to discuss confronting cross-border smuggling.

READ: Jordan Army shoots down drone carrying drugs from Syria

 

Read

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Middle East Monitor's Podcasts

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

More in JordanMiddle EastNewsSyria

Trending