Jordan downs drone loaded with explosives coming from Syria

The Jordanian army yesterday shot down a drone carrying explosive materials coming from Syria, Jordan’s Petra News Agency reported.

According to an army statement, “border guards, in coordination with the Drug Control Department, detected a drone attempting to illegally cross the border from Syrian territory, and [the drone] was shot down in Jordanian territory.”

The statement said the drone was carrying TNT-type explosive materials.

On 13 August, the Jordanian Armed Forces announced the downing of a drone loaded with narcotics coming from Syria.

For years, Jordan has been dealing with the smuggling of illegal drugs and contraband from Syria.

Last month, Jordanian security officials met with their counterparts in Syria to discuss confronting cross-border smuggling.

