Putin and Iran's Raisi hold call, discuss possible Iran membership of BRICS

August 17, 2023 at 7:02 pm

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, discussed Iran’s possible future membership of the BRICS grouping during a phone call on Thursday, Russian state news agency, TASS reported, citing the Kremlin, Reuters reports.

The BRICS grouping of emerging economies – comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – is due to discuss its possible expansion at a summit in South Africa next month.

Putin and Raisi also reaffirmed their support for further developing bilateral ties in trade, transport and logistics, and energy, TASS reported.

