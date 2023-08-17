Putin and Iran's Raisi hold call, discuss possible Iran membership of BRICS

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, discussed Iran’s possible future membership of the BRICS grouping during a phone call on Thursday, Russian state news agency, TASS reported, citing the Kremlin, Reuters reports.

The BRICS grouping of emerging economies – comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – is due to discuss its possible expansion at a summit in South Africa next month.

Putin and Raisi also reaffirmed their support for further developing bilateral ties in trade, transport and logistics, and energy, TASS reported.

