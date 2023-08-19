Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Former officers send ‘alarm’ to Netanyahu over judicial overhaul

August 19, 2023 at 11:32 am

An aerial view shows Israeli protesters gather to march ‘for judicial independence’ at Kaplan street, after the coalition government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu passed the controversial ‘judicial reform’ law in parliament in Tel Aviv, Israel on August 12, 2023. [ Yair Palti – Anadolu Agency]

Former intelligence officers of the Special Operations Division of the Israeli Military Intelligence on Friday sent what they called a “real alarm” to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in protest against his plan to weaken Israel’s judiciary.

According to Israeli Public Broadcast Kan, the former officers warned Netanyahu and his cabinet that: “The retention of the authoritarian coup will lead in a very short time to turning the unity built with blood, sweat, tears, souls and dangers to an empty shell.”

READ: Israel suspends senior navy reservist protesting against judicial overhaul

Kan also reported the former officers conveying in a letter to Netanyahu: “The legislations related to the judiciary are considered a lethal and silent attack that citizens do not recognise, but it might lead to many losses in any incoming war or any nuclear confrontation.”

“This price will cost thousands of lives of the Israeli people and will undermine the safety and security of the whole nation.”

The letter signatories added: “Netanyahu recognises the situation very well, but he turns his back to it and hides it from the public and mass media… It is a strange situation that we cannot understand.”

READ: Israel: president meets army reservists protesting against judicial overhaul 

Read

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Middle East Monitor's Podcasts

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

More in IsraelMiddle EastNews

Trending