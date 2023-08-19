Morocco: 75 migrants rescued after boat intercepted

Morocco announced on Friday that its navy rescued 75 irregular migrants after their boat was intercepted off the coast of Dakhla (Sahara region).

This was reported by Morocco World News, quoting an unnamed military official.

The official stated that the boat: “Set off on August 12th from the Senegalese coast towards Spain and was intercepted on Thursday.”

He added: “Those who were rescued and held Senegalese nationality received first aid before being handed over to the (Moroccan) Royal Gendarmerie to carry out the administrative procedures in force.”

Last June, the Moroccan Ministry of the Interior announced that it had thwarted 25,519 irregular migration attempts and rescued 3,150 migrants during the year’s first five months.

Due to its geographical proximity to the European continent, Morocco is one of the crossing points for irregular migrants, especially those heading towards Spain.

READ: Mexico finds 129 Egypt migrants in lorry