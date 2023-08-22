Fatah military wing claims responsibility for Hebron resistance attack

The military wind of Fatah, the Palestinian faction which controls the Palestinian Authority and is led by Mahmoud Abbas, claimed responsibility on Monday for the resistance attack in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, Ynet News has reported.

The resistance attack by Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades took place on Route 60, a road constructed on Israeli-occupied Palestinian territory for use by illegal Jewish settlers. A 40-year-old settler was killed and another was seriously wounded in the attack.

“This operation, which marks the 54th anniversary of the arson attack against Al-Aqsa Mosque, comes as a natural response to the occupation’s crimes and arrogance,” said Al Aqsa Brigades. “The operation comes to prove that we are sticking to our arms, which are considered our strategic option to end the Israeli occupation.”

All of Israel’s settlements and settlers are illegal under international law. Contrary to the narrative pushed by Zionists and their supporters, resistance to a military occupation such as Israel’s in the West Bank is legitimate under international law.

READ: Israel injures Palestinians marking 54 years since arson attack on Al-Aqsa