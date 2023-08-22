OIC rejects Israeli measures to impose sovereignty over Jerusalem

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said on Monday that it rejects any attempts to impose Israeli sovereignty over the city of Jerusalem and its sanctities. The OIC issued its statement on the 54th anniversary of the arson attack against Al-Aqsa Mosque, with which, it pointed out, Muslims have an “eternal connection”.

The organisation reiterated that Jerusalem “is the capital of the State of Palestine and it is an integral part of the Palestinian territory occupied in 1967.” It stressed its rejection of “any measures or decisions aimed at changing the city’s geographical or demographic character.”

Expressing its appreciation and admiration for the “resilient Palestinian people” who cling to their land and defend their sanctities, the OIC called on the international community “to correct the historical injustice inflicted on the Palestinian people by ending the Israeli colonial occupation.”

The Palestinians, it added, should be enabled to exercise their legitimate rights, including their right to return, and the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

In conclusion, the OIC reaffirmed its solidarity and unwavering support for the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people and called for strengthening support and solidarity with the city of Al-Quds and the Palestinian Jerusalemites living there.

