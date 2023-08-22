Tunisia arrests spokesperson of Ennahda movement 

Tunisian security authorities have arrested Abdelfattah Taghouti, a spokesman for the Ennahda Movement, a senior movement official has said.

Riad Al-Shuaibi, political adviser to the head of the Ennahda Movement Rached Ghannouchi, told the Anadolu Agency that a national guard unit in the capital, Tunis, arrested Taghouti.

He added that the reasons for his arrest remain unknown, but it could be related to a previous case in which Taghouti was arrested and then released.

There was no immediate comment from the security authorities on the arrest.

READ: Health of jailed Ennahda leader deteriorating rapidly

On 14 March, Taghouti was arrested in a case of “conspiracy against state security” before being released ten days later.

Since 11 February, Tunisian authorities have launched a widespread arrest campaign against critics of President Kais Saied, accusing them of being part of a conspiracy against state security.

Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis since 2021, when Saied ousted the government and dissolved parliament.

While the Tunisian leader insists that his measures were meant to “save” the country, critics have accused him of orchestrating a coup.