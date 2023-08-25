Egypt source: Cairo did not ask Palestinian factions to sign a truce

A high-ranking Egyptian source spoke with the Palestinian news website Dunia Al-Watan about the details of the Egyptian efforts for de-escalation in the Palestinian territories, as Israeli threats to strike the resistance continue.

The source, who preferred not to be named, denied that Cairo had asked any Palestinian faction to sign a truce or ceasefire agreement.

The source stressed that Egypt’s role is to work to achieve calm, and urged the parties not to escalate, denying that Egypt conveyed messages from Israel or put pressure on the Palestinian factions.

Israeli media had reported earlier that Egypt asked Hamas and the Islamic Jihad movements to sign an agreement regarding their intervention in the West Bank, which was denied by the Egyptian source.

Israeli settler attacks have increased in the occupied West Bank leading to greater resistance from Palestinians against the occupation.

