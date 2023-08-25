Hamas: Israel's policies in West Bank won’t erase Palestinian identity

Hamas spokesperson, Jihad Taha, said Israel’s plans to increase the number of settlers in the northern occupied West Bank to one million indicates the ongoing Zionist policy of confiscating Palestinian land and erasing the Palestinian national identity.

Taha told Quds Press yesterday that the systematic policy pursued by the “racist Israeli government” led by Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to annex Palestinian land and legitimise illegal settlements will not succeed in changing the national identity of the Palestinians, thanks to the steadfastness and will of the Palestinian people and their valiant resistance

Taha warned against these Zionist steps, calling on the international community to “bear full responsibility in confronting Zionist arrogance”.

He stressed that “the option of resistance is the best, most successful, and only option to thwart all plans and conspiracies of the Israeli occupation in the occupied Palestinian territories.”

Taha called on the Palestinian people to “unite in the field to confront the Israeli occupation plans, to rise up in the face of Zionist arrogance, and to confront Zionist projects and plans by all means, in order to preserve the Palestinian identity and land.”

He also called on the Arab and Islamic peoples to “stand by the Palestinian people to confront the occupation’s systematic policies.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli media outlets reported that the head of the Regional Council for West Bank Settlements, Yossi Dagan, has submitted a proposal to Netanyahu to increase the number of Jewish settlers in the occupied northern West Bank from 170,000 to 1 million by 2050.

According to Ynet News, the plan includes constructing cities, industrial zones, a hospital, a railway and an airport.