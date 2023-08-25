Middle East Monitor
Sudan Army Chief makes first appearance since clashes

August 25, 2023 at 3:52 pm

A video grab from footage released in the Sudanese army’s Facebook page of Sudan’s Army Chief, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on August 14, 2023 [Sudanese Army/AFP via Getty Images]

Sudan’s Army Chief, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, has arrived in Port Sudan from Atbara city in the River Nile province, Anadolu Agency reports.

Burhan’s visit came a few hours after he visited Omdurman city, marking his first appearance outside the Army’s general command in 130 days, following clashes with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in April, daily Sudan Tribune reported Thursday.

Sudan’s de facto leader will embark on a tour to Egypt and Saudi Arabia, the daily reported citing sources close to the Army.

Earlier on Thursday, the Sudanese Army published videos of Al-Burhan, who was carrying a weapon and inspecting soldiers in several military areas in Omdurman.

Al-Burhan’s last appearance dates back to 18 July, when he was seen carrying a machine gun, a pistol and a hand grenade while chairing a military meeting at the Army’s Command and Control Centre in central Khartoum.

Since the beginning of the war between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) on 15 April, thousands of people have been killed, and more than 4 million have been displaced, especially in Khartoum and Darfur State.

