Turkiye charity, Hayrat Aid, donates 60 tons of medicine Sudan amid conflict

An Istanbul-based charity, Hayrat Aid, has donated 60 tons of medicines to Sudan, including those used in treatment of cancer and kidney diseases, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, Kerem Baha Apuhan, the Director of Foreign Relations of Hayrat Aid, said on Thursday that 25 million Sudanese have been facing a major humanitarian crisis since 15 April.

He pointed out restricted access to basic needs in the country, the collapse of the health system and the increase in chronic diseases, warning that epidemics, nutritional problems and chronic diseases seriously threaten public health in areas where basic vaccines cannot reach.

He said that Hayrat Aid has taken on responsibility for alleviating the health problems caused by the humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

“So far, as Hayrat Aid, we have provided 60 tons of medicines including cancer, kidney and acute treatment medicines to the Sudanese people through six cargo planes provided by Turkiye.”

“With this aid, we aim to prevent deaths and health problems due to lack of medicines and to enable health workers in the region to provide effective services,” he said. “The aid will directly and indirectly help 500,000 Sudanese and will be a beacon of hope to alleviate the serious health problems the country is struggling with.”

Apuhan also thanked the Turkish Foreign Ministry and National Defence Ministry for their support in the delivery of humanitarian aid to Sudan.

Since the beginning of the war between the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group, and the Sudanese Armed Forces on 15 April, thousands of people have been killed, and more than 4 million have been displaced, especially in Khartoum and Darfur State.

