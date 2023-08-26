Hamas calls for ‘tangible’ international stance regarding Ben-Gvir’s ‘racism’

The Palestinian Resistance Movement – Hamas – called on Friday for the international community to take “tangible” measures regarding Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s “racism.”

In a statement, Hamas condemned “racist” remarks made by Ben-Gvir to an Israeli TV about his alleged right to move across the occupied West Bank territories.

Ben-Gvir claimed he, his wife and children has the “has the right as colonial settlers to free movement across the occupied West Bank,” while at the same time he denies Palestinians’ right to free movement.

“These remarks,” Hamas said, “reflect the Israeli government’s fascist ethnic cleansing policy against the Palestinian people.”

Ben-Gvir, in an interview with Channel 12, said that the “Israeli settler right to move across the occupied West Bank is more important than the right of the indigenous Palestinians.”

Hamas stressed that the Palestinian people “will not leave their lands, and the Israeli occupation’s plans to displace them are doomed to fail.”

At the same time, Hamas reiterated that the Palestinian people “will not allow the occupation leaders and colonial settlers to implement their colonial projects on the occupied Palestinian territories.”

Concluding its statement, Hamas said: “The international community must work towards holding the Israeli occupation leaders and colonial settlers accountable for their crimes against the Palestinian people and violations of international law.”

