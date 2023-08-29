625,000 students start new school year in Gaza [Mohammed Asad – MiddleEastMonitor] 625,000 students start new school year in Gaza [Mohammed Asad – MiddleEastMonitor] 625,000 students start new school year in Gaza [Mohammed Asad – MiddleEastMonitor] 625,000 students start new school year in Gaza [Mohammed Asad – MiddleEastMonitor] 625,000 students start new school year in Gaza [Mohammed Asad – MiddleEastMonitor] 625,000 students start new school year in Gaza [Mohammed Asad – MiddleEastMonitor]

More than 625,000 students headed to schools across the occupied Gaza Strip on Saturday as the new academic year got underway.

The Ministry of Education stated that 305,000 students have been enrolled in 448 state schools, about 300,000 in 228 UNRWA schools, and 21,000 pupils are registered in 67 private schools.

More than 22,000 teachers are expected to teach the students; 12,000 in public schools, 9,300 in UNRWA schools and 1,300 in private schools, the ministry added.

Schools in the occupied West Bank began a week earlier, with 1.4 million students attending the start of the new term.

